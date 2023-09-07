JDS holds meeting of top leaders ahead of Lok Sabha elections  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Top leaders of JDS held a meeting on Wednesday, just days after party senior leader HD Kumaraswamy was discharged from hospital. They discussed the Cauvery water issue and the spectre of drought. They also decided to take on the government on pro-people issues.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy, party president CM Ibrahim, core committee president GT Deve Gowda and others spoke about the need to strengthen the organisation in districts like Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Mysuru, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya and Hassan for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting was held in JP Nagar at the residence of Kumaraswamy, who has been advised rest after he suffered a stroke. Kumaraswamy, who looked visibly tired, spoke for about an hour and offered suggestions, party sources said.

HD Revanna, CS Puttaraju, Sara Mahesh, Bandeppa Kashempur, Kupendra Reddy, HK Kumaraswamy, all the MLAs and MLCs, former MLAs and party district presidents also took part.

PARTY IS STRONG

Gowda said, “The party is strong. We will not allow anyone to weaken it. This party will come to power as before and I will see it with my own eyes. Even at this age, I am ready to travel across the state. I am ready to come anywhere. Let’s fight on behalf of the people.’’

The party has proposed to hold a workers’ meeting at the Palace Grounds to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha, BBMP, zilla and taluk panchayat elections. A meeting of key functionaries has been called on September 10. Senior leaders were given instructions to make the meeting a success.

Later, the core committee members will tour the state. “We will go to all the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies and seek the opinion of important people,” party sources said. The leaders also planned to hold a massive agitation on the Cauvery issue.

After the meeting, Ibrahim, GT Devegowda, Kashempur and TA Saravana told the media that the party has already fought for Cauvery waters under the leadership of Devegowda. “All our leaders and workers from Mandya district are involved in the protest. This struggle will be extended across the state. This government cannot protect the interest of Cauvery,” they said.

