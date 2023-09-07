Karnataka committed to combat man-elephant conflicts: Minister Eshwar Khandre

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre said on Wednesday that the state Government is committed to combat man and animal conflict in the state. Efforts are on to tackle conflict in a phased manner, he added.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said it would be difficult to come up with a permanent solution for the elephant menace. The existing measures to tackle the issue including the elephant camps, building trenches and solar fencing projects certainly help to effectively combat the elephant menace.

The minister said he will hold a high level committee meeting comprising of elected representatives and bureaucrats of elephant-prone districts like Hassan, Madikeri, Mysuru, Ramanagara and Bengaluru rural in Bengaluru to discuss permanent solutions.

Stressing the importance of rail barricades to prevent the elephants from entering human habitats, the forest department has barricaded over 312 km so far and steps will be taken to barricade another 300 km. The chief minister has also promised to release additional grants of Rs 100 crores for the purpose.

The 11-year-old Kasturirangan report will be reviewed and further measures will be taken after discussing with environmentalists, farmers and members from different sections of the society, he stated and added that the report will be discussed in the cabinet as well.

He also promised to take measures to stop illegal mining activities inside the forest regarding which the department has received several complaints.

Eshwar Khandre informed that the department has ordered an inquiry into the death of Sharpshooter Venkatesh, who was killed by an elephant during the elephant operation in Alur taluk. Earlier, the minister had visited the family of Venkatesh in Halliyuru village and promised additional compensation of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for one of the family members.

HASSAN: The Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre said on Wednesday that the state Government is committed to combat man and animal conflict in the state. Efforts are on to tackle conflict in a phased manner, he added. Addressing a press conference here, the minister said it would be difficult to come up with a permanent solution for the elephant menace. The existing measures to tackle the issue including the elephant camps, building trenches and solar fencing projects certainly help to effectively combat the elephant menace. The minister said he will hold a high level committee meeting comprising of elected representatives and bureaucrats of elephant-prone districts like Hassan, Madikeri, Mysuru, Ramanagara and Bengaluru rural in Bengaluru to discuss permanent solutions. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stressing the importance of rail barricades to prevent the elephants from entering human habitats, the forest department has barricaded over 312 km so far and steps will be taken to barricade another 300 km. The chief minister has also promised to release additional grants of Rs 100 crores for the purpose. The 11-year-old Kasturirangan report will be reviewed and further measures will be taken after discussing with environmentalists, farmers and members from different sections of the society, he stated and added that the report will be discussed in the cabinet as well. He also promised to take measures to stop illegal mining activities inside the forest regarding which the department has received several complaints. Eshwar Khandre informed that the department has ordered an inquiry into the death of Sharpshooter Venkatesh, who was killed by an elephant during the elephant operation in Alur taluk. Earlier, the minister had visited the family of Venkatesh in Halliyuru village and promised additional compensation of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for one of the family members.