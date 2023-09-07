No cold war with Satish, working together for 2024 polls: Laxmi Hebbalkar

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has denied speculation that she is not on good terms with PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, saying she is not aware of any kind of cold war existing between them.

On the contrary, she clarified that both the leaders never had any differences, but are working together to ensure that the Congress wins more seats in the 2024 General Election.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Hebbalkar said she had a bigger responsibility to shoulder not only as a minister but also as the in-charge minister of Udupi district. She said she was handling the job of disbursing Rs 36,000 crore to women beneficiaries under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in the state.

While stating that she was too busy to indulge in cold wars with other leaders, she said as a minister with so many responsibilities, she is focused on loads of work. Recalling the unity that leaders of the Congress displayed ahead of the recent Assembly elections in the state, Hebbalkar said the Grand Old Party was able to win 11 seats in Belagavi since both she and Jarkiholi worked together in the campaign.

The elections in Belagavi district in the coming days would also be held under Jarkiholi’s leadership, she said, adding that the Congress’ contest with the BJP would continue and that her aim now was to help the party face the coming Lok Sabha polls successfully.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said it was possible for the leaders of ruling parties to work effectively only when there were rivals for them. “It is important to have a strong opposition and rivals in your political lives. The rivals will not only help you correct your mistakes but will also keep you alert,’’ he said.

BELAGAVI: Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has denied speculation that she is not on good terms with PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, saying she is not aware of any kind of cold war existing between them. On the contrary, she clarified that both the leaders never had any differences, but are working together to ensure that the Congress wins more seats in the 2024 General Election. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Hebbalkar said she had a bigger responsibility to shoulder not only as a minister but also as the in-charge minister of Udupi district. She said she was handling the job of disbursing Rs 36,000 crore to women beneficiaries under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in the state.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While stating that she was too busy to indulge in cold wars with other leaders, she said as a minister with so many responsibilities, she is focused on loads of work. Recalling the unity that leaders of the Congress displayed ahead of the recent Assembly elections in the state, Hebbalkar said the Grand Old Party was able to win 11 seats in Belagavi since both she and Jarkiholi worked together in the campaign. The elections in Belagavi district in the coming days would also be held under Jarkiholi’s leadership, she said, adding that the Congress’ contest with the BJP would continue and that her aim now was to help the party face the coming Lok Sabha polls successfully. Meanwhile, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said it was possible for the leaders of ruling parties to work effectively only when there were rivals for them. “It is important to have a strong opposition and rivals in your political lives. The rivals will not only help you correct your mistakes but will also keep you alert,’’ he said.