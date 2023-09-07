Teachers’ Day holiday to ‘please’ Vinay Kulkarni?

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a bizarre move, deputy director of school education SS Keladimath declared a holiday for schools in Dharwad assembly constituency on Wednesday to facilitate teachers to attend the Teachers' Day function held in the neighbouring taluk of Saundatti in Belagavi district.

However, schools have been directed to compensate for this holiday by holding classes on Sundays. The function is said to have been organised at Saundatti on the direction of Dharwad MLA Vinay Kulkarni, whose entry to Dharwad district has been prohibited by the court as he is facing trial in the BJP member Yogeshgouda Goudar murder case.

The local administration along with the teachers' association held the function at Saundatti, said an officer.

As the teachers had been directed to attend the function, Keladimath issued the holiday notification on Tuesday.

‘Not to satisfy anybody’s ego’

The notification states that such a decision has been taken based on the directive of the district in-charge minister and the verbal instruction by the chief executive officer of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat. Keladimath’s move has raised eyebrows and it is being alleged that the local administration was misused to keep a person happy. The function was held outside the district just to satisfy the ego of the local MLA. When asked, Keladimath ruled out issuing the holiday notification under anybody’s pressure or satisfying anybody’s ego. The MLA wanted to be part of the Teachers’ Day function. In order to facilitate teachers to take part in the function, the notification was issued, he said.

