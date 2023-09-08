As awareness wanes, only 845 take pledge to donate eyes in Karnataka

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the 38th National Eye Donation Fortnight ending on Friday, the government-run organ donation portal, Jeevansarthakathe, has seen only 33 people from Bengaluru take the pledge this fortnight. In all, 845 people in Karnataka accessed the government portal to pledge for eye donation. Though Bengaluru had few volunteers, there were a few other districts like Vijayapura (169), Haveri (179), Bidar (76) with a higher donor rate, statistics collected from Jeevansarthakanthe showed.

Dr Rohit Shetty, chairman, Narayana Nethralaya, explained that despite efforts being taken to create awareness about eye donation at the government and private level, the number of donors only see a temporary rise and subside again. Citing the example of famous Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, he added that people are seen to get inspired by them coming forward to pledge for eye donations.

Despite organising online and offline awareness campaigns, talk shows and midnight marathons to educate people about the value of eye donation, Narayana saw a decrease in the number of pledges when compared to previous year’s fortnight statistics. Post the death of Puneeth Rajkumar in 2021, people seemed more enthusiastic and around 1,000 plus people pledged eye donations during the 2022 fortnight. This year, only around 500 people volunteered for it, Dr Shetty said.

Unsure about sustaining the same pace of donations throughout the year, Dr Shetty has suggested organising year-long campaigns to ensure that the message is running in the minds of people.

During this Eye Donation fortnight, Minto Eye Hospital also saw 854 people coming forward to pledge for eye donation. Dr Sujatha Rathod, medical director, Minto Eye Hospital, affiliated to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), said it is important to make dedicated efforts towards eye donation. Making eye donation forms available to all people in all outpatient departments (OPDs), and displaying QR codes at multiple spots throughout the year will ensure that people are regularly made aware of it.

BENGALURU: With the 38th National Eye Donation Fortnight ending on Friday, the government-run organ donation portal, Jeevansarthakathe, has seen only 33 people from Bengaluru take the pledge this fortnight. In all, 845 people in Karnataka accessed the government portal to pledge for eye donation. Though Bengaluru had few volunteers, there were a few other districts like Vijayapura (169), Haveri (179), Bidar (76) with a higher donor rate, statistics collected from Jeevansarthakanthe showed. Dr Rohit Shetty, chairman, Narayana Nethralaya, explained that despite efforts being taken to create awareness about eye donation at the government and private level, the number of donors only see a temporary rise and subside again. Citing the example of famous Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, he added that people are seen to get inspired by them coming forward to pledge for eye donations. Despite organising online and offline awareness campaigns, talk shows and midnight marathons to educate people about the value of eye donation, Narayana saw a decrease in the number of pledges when compared to previous year’s fortnight statistics. Post the death of Puneeth Rajkumar in 2021, people seemed more enthusiastic and around 1,000 plus people pledged eye donations during the 2022 fortnight. This year, only around 500 people volunteered for it, Dr Shetty said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Unsure about sustaining the same pace of donations throughout the year, Dr Shetty has suggested organising year-long campaigns to ensure that the message is running in the minds of people. During this Eye Donation fortnight, Minto Eye Hospital also saw 854 people coming forward to pledge for eye donation. Dr Sujatha Rathod, medical director, Minto Eye Hospital, affiliated to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), said it is important to make dedicated efforts towards eye donation. Making eye donation forms available to all people in all outpatient departments (OPDs), and displaying QR codes at multiple spots throughout the year will ensure that people are regularly made aware of it.