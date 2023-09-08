Home States Karnataka

BJP and JD (S) reach understanding, JD(S) to contest in 4 seats in LS polls, says Yediyurappa 

The BJP leader said, as part of the poll understanding, the JD(S) will contest in four Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and BJP leader B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

BENGALURU:  BJP will have an understanding with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday, an announcement that shot up the political temperature in the State.

The veteran leader, who is also the BJP parliamentary board member, said that, as part of the poll understanding, the JD(S) will contest in four Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

"BJP and JD(S) will have an understanding. Amit Shah (Union Home Minister) has agreed to give four Lok Sabha seats," to the JD(S))," the four-time Chief Minister said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "This has given us great strength and this will help us in winning 25 or 26 Lok Sabha seats together."

Recently JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda had indicated that the party will contest Lok Sabha polls alone.

The BJP swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka by winning 25 seats, while an independent backed by it won one seat.

The Congress and JD(S) emerged victorious in one seat each.

