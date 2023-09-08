Home States Karnataka

CM Siddaramaiah tells Modi to withdraw his remarks

It is a worrisome development that many leaders of his party and organisation are calling for violence after the PM’s statements, the CM said.

Published: 08th September 2023

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to “give a befitting reply” to Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement on Sanatana Dharma is provocative and unconstitutional. He demanded the PM to withdraw the statement.

“If someone has committed a mistake, action must be taken against them as per the law. Instead, prompting people to respond appropriately becomes a call to take the law into their own hands. Even if the Prime Minister does this, it is a crime,” the CM stated, taking to a social media platform.

Siddaramaiah said that Modi seems to have forgotten that he is the Prime Minister of 140 crore people in the country. It is a worrisome development that many leaders of his party and organisation are calling for violence after the PM’s statements, the CM said.

The CM claimed that the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee himself had expressed displeasure with Narendra Modi’s behaviour as the chief minister during the Gujarat riots and had called him to follow “Raj Dharma”.

“On this occasion, I would like to remind Modi of late Vajpayee’s words of wisdom,” the CM stated.

TAGS
Narendra Modi Sanatana Dharma Udhayanidhi Stalin

