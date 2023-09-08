Karnataka: Confusion over tweet on Gruha Lakshmi, Minister Hebbalkar clarifies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar had to convene a meeting at Vidhana Soudha Thursday after a tweet from the department that the state government has stopped Gruha Lakshmi registrations went viral and created confusion. Although the tweet was deleted after some time, the minister intervened and clarified that the registration process had not been stopped.

“In order to avoid confusion over the process of depositing Rs 2,000 in the accounts of the Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries, the registration has been temporarily suspended and it will resume soon,” the tweet from the Department of Women and Child Development read.

“The new registrations will be halted until the first installment is transferred to the beneficiaries,” it added.

“The tweet was a result of the mistake by those handling social media. Action has been taken against those responsible and notices issued,” Laxmi said, adding that she was taken aback by the tweet and held a meeting of the department’s top brass at Vidhana Soudha.

About 1.12 crore women heads of household have registered as against the target of 1.26 crore and the process was on till Wednesday night, she said.

“The government has already released the Rs 2,000 each for 1.08 crore beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer of which the amount has reached the bank accounts of 63 lakh. We are in constant touch with the authorities concerned. Money was supposed to be deposited into 25 lakh accounts per day from the banks but 10-15 lakh accounts have got the money. It will reach all the beneficiaries’ accounts in four to five days,” she assured.

