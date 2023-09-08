Karnataka: Cong wants to save alliance, alleges Minister Joshi  

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The compulsion of safeguarding the I.N.D.I.A alliance prompted Congress to refrain from denouncing the remark against Sanatana Dharma by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, said Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi.

Lashing out at the Congress, Joshi told reporters here on Thursday that the young DMK leader’s remark should not be taken lightly because it was made in a national conference focused on “eradicating Sanatana Dharma”.

The Grand Old Party, which is an anchor of the new alliance, was still hesitant to condemn this act of Udhayanidhi, he stated.

Reiterating what PM Narendra Modi called the Opposition’s alliance as “Ghamandiya Ghatabandhan” (an alliance of arrogance), the Union minister said the Congress has kept mum just to protect its political interests and the alliance. Also, its (Congress) utterance on treating all religions equally is just a grandstanding exercise, while minister Priyank Kharge’s support to the DMK leader showed his party’s true colours, he added.

