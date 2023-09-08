Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Cong wants to save alliance, alleges Minister Joshi  

The Grand Old Party, which is an anchor of the new alliance, was still hesitant to condemn this act of Udhayanidhi, he stated.

Published: 08th September 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The compulsion of safeguarding the I.N.D.I.A alliance prompted Congress to refrain from denouncing the remark against Sanatana Dharma by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, said Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi.

Lashing out at the Congress, Joshi told reporters here on Thursday that the young DMK leader’s remark should not be taken lightly because it was made in a national conference focused on “eradicating Sanatana Dharma”.

The Grand Old Party, which is an anchor of the new alliance, was still hesitant to condemn this act of Udhayanidhi, he stated.

Reiterating what PM Narendra Modi called the Opposition’s alliance as “Ghamandiya Ghatabandhan” (an alliance of arrogance), the Union minister said the Congress has kept mum just to protect its political interests and the alliance. Also, its (Congress) utterance on treating all religions equally is just a grandstanding exercise, while minister Priyank Kharge’s support to the DMK leader showed his party’s true colours, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
I.N.D.I.A Udhayanidhi Stalin Sanatana Dharma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp