Karnataka: Congress goes mum on Udhaya, wants no row ahead of LS polls   

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Congress high command tactfully abstaining from reacting to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi’s statement likening Sanatana Dharma to disease, and that it should be eradicated, Congress leaders in Karnataka have followed suit.

Though the DMK is part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc of 26 political parties, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge have clarified that they cannot defend Udhayanidhi’s statement.

The party high command has reportedly advised Congress leaders to abstain from comment, as the party does not want to be branded “anti-Hindu” in the run-up to the 2024 LS polls.

Sources said the party does not want to give the BJP an issue which it can milk for votes, having set itself a target of winning 20 of 28 Lok Sabha seats.

“What controversy and who sparked it? Do you know the Supreme Court’s judgment that Hinduism is a way of life? Are we greater than the SC? The Tamil Nadu’s minister statement is his personal opinion, and I will not endorse it,” Parameshwara said, when asked whether the high command had issued instructions to this effect.

“Why should I defend Udhayanidhi’s statement? I will not impose any religion on anybody... the Indian Constitution is my religion,” remarked Priyank.

In fact, he had earlier stated that “any religion that does not promote equality or give equal rights or treat you like humans is not a religion, it is as good as a disease...”

“The question remains as to when Hindu religion took birth and who gave birth to it. Buddhism was born in India. Jainism has its roots in India. Islam and Christianity came from foreign countries. If you analyse, the summary of all these (religions) is to do good for mankind,” Parameshwara had stated, sparking off a controversy. He clarified that he had said nothing wrong about Hinduism.

“KPCC president and DyCM D K Shivakumar is known for soft Hindutva as he is a theist. He has claimed he is a proud Hindu,” remarked a Congress leader, who said the party wants to maintain its distance from controversial statements.

“Over 50 per cent of the electorate is women, most of them theists practising either Hindu or Sanatana religion, knowingly or unknowingly. They are beneficiaries of the five guarantee schemes. Hence, it doesn’t want to go against their faith,” remarked another leader.

