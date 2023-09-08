Karnataka school in dock over religious slur, assault on minor boys

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A government residential school in Hassan is in the dock over an alleged religious slur terming minority community students as “beef eaters” and illegally detaining five minor boys from class 10 in a room on the campus.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has sought a report within a week from the police and officials of the Education and Social Welfare Department on the alleged incident that took place at Morarji Desai Residential School at Ramasagara village in Arasikere taluk of Hassan district on September 2.

Syed Ashraf, social activist and former political secretary to erstwhile prime minister VP Singh, who first got the information about the incident and took it up with the commission, said, “Mahantesh, the school teacher (who taught social science), assaulted the minors with electric cables. He made casteist remarks saying ‘you are beef-consuming people’. He also illegally detained five boys in a room. Still, no action was taken. Hence, we approached the commission chairman.”

He alleged that the victims and their family members have been pressured to remain silent on the issue and withdraw the case. Police filed an FIR the day after the parents of one of the minor boys, who was allegedly assaulted, filed a complaint the day after the incident. The commission swung into action after the community leaders approached it seeking stern and expeditious action against Mahantesh. He has since gone on leave. “ The minority community students are coming to school, and it is our duty to ensure their educational rights are protected. The commission will recommend strict action if the teacher is found guilty,” Naganna Gowda, commission chairman, told TNIE.

Dept inquiry has begun, says headmaster

Naganna Gowda said they have sought reports from the departments concerned. School headmaster DS Rajanna told TNIE that after the incident and registration of the FIR, a departmental inquiry has begun. “The probe at the district level is over and officials from the head office (of the Primary Education Department) will come on Friday. They will talk to the school teachers, students (victims) and their parents about the incident,” he said, adding that 270 students are studying in the school.

Obaidulla Sharif, president of Anjumane Taraqqi-e-Urdu (Hind), and former Karnataka Urdu Academy chairman Mubeen Munawar red-flagged the insult to the community and said they will lobby for the Minorities Protection Act on the lines of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

