Officers to face music for delayed chargesheets in atrocity cases: CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday expressed displeasure over the delay in filing chargesheets in cases of caste-based atrocities and caste atrocity murders, even after 120 days, and a low rate of conviction. The SPs and Deputy Commissioners of Police will be held responsible for the delay and action will be taken against them, he warned.

The CM reviewed the status of the cases. In the last five years, out of 10,893 cases registered, chargesheets have not been filed within 120 days in 1,100 cases. He directed the state police chief to take action against investigating officers in the cases. The rate of conviction is just 3.44 per cent under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and it shows that the prosecution has failed,

he said.

The state ranks 21st in the country in terms of punishment and the number of accused who escape is high, he said, and added that they will consider setting up fast-track courts where more cases are pending. The delay in filing the chargesheet will not give justice to the victims and shows the indifference of the officers towards Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the CM said, warning that the government will not tolerate it.

The CM said if a chargesheet is not filed within 90 days under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act within 60 days, the accused can get bail easily.

“Will those who get bail easily have a fear of the law?” the CM questioned.

Siddaramaiah said there is an opinion that the Karnataka Police is number one in the country, but under the Prevention of Atrocities Act, the rate of punishment is very low.

“Does this mean that the police department has been negligent regarding SC/ST atrocity cases in the last five years?... our government will not tolerate this,” he said.

The CM directed that a review meeting should be held every month regarding the progress of the investigation of these cases. Siddaramaiah said a circular will be issued to all MLAs, and district in-charge ministers to review the progress of atrocity cases in KDP meetings.

Police, Law, Social Welfare, and Revenue Departments should coordinate with each other to reduce the cases of atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and handle the registered cases effectively.

SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act and Protection of Civil Rights Act have been implemented since it is not possible to provide proper justice to cases of atrocities under the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that the government gives utmost importance to this issue.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday expressed displeasure over the delay in filing chargesheets in cases of caste-based atrocities and caste atrocity murders, even after 120 days, and a low rate of conviction. The SPs and Deputy Commissioners of Police will be held responsible for the delay and action will be taken against them, he warned. The CM reviewed the status of the cases. In the last five years, out of 10,893 cases registered, chargesheets have not been filed within 120 days in 1,100 cases. He directed the state police chief to take action against investigating officers in the cases. The rate of conviction is just 3.44 per cent under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and it shows that the prosecution has failed, he said. The state ranks 21st in the country in terms of punishment and the number of accused who escape is high, he said, and added that they will consider setting up fast-track courts where more cases are pending. The delay in filing the chargesheet will not give justice to the victims and shows the indifference of the officers towards Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the CM said, warning that the government will not tolerate it.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The CM said if a chargesheet is not filed within 90 days under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act within 60 days, the accused can get bail easily. “Will those who get bail easily have a fear of the law?” the CM questioned. Siddaramaiah said there is an opinion that the Karnataka Police is number one in the country, but under the Prevention of Atrocities Act, the rate of punishment is very low. “Does this mean that the police department has been negligent regarding SC/ST atrocity cases in the last five years?... our government will not tolerate this,” he said. The CM directed that a review meeting should be held every month regarding the progress of the investigation of these cases. Siddaramaiah said a circular will be issued to all MLAs, and district in-charge ministers to review the progress of atrocity cases in KDP meetings. Police, Law, Social Welfare, and Revenue Departments should coordinate with each other to reduce the cases of atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and handle the registered cases effectively. SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act and Protection of Civil Rights Act have been implemented since it is not possible to provide proper justice to cases of atrocities under the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that the government gives utmost importance to this issue.