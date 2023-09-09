53 toll-collecting agencies owe Karnataka Rs 500 crore in stamp duty

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Stamps and Registration Department has taken up the issue of long-pending stamp duty to be paid by all private agencies manning the toll gates across the state. The department has written to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to share details regarding the contracts it had entered into with the agencies to man the toll gates so that the stamp duty due from them can be collected.

A contractor has to pay 1% of the contract sum (amount quoted to obtain the contract) entered into with NHAI towards stamp duty. This is in line with the Karnataka Stamp Act 1957 under Article 32 (A) (i). However, it appears that no strict enforcement of it has been made so far.

Sources said, “If all the 53 contractors manning the toll gates pay the stamp duty on the contracted sum in the licence/agreement obtained for operations, the department would earn a revenue of approximately Rs 500 crore.”

In her letters to toll gate operating firms as well as NHAI, BR Mamatha, Inspector-General of Stamps and Registration, Karnataka, directed them to pay the stamp duty.

The department’s offices in districts across the state have been asked to initiate steps to collect the stamp duty from such firms.

A few toll-collecting agencies have paid meager sums towards stamp duty. “However, a detailed study of their contractual agreements reveals they have only paid a pittance compared to what they actually need to pay,” a source said.

“They are also being asked to pay the deficit stamp duty sum,” the source added. Apart from explaining details regarding the stamp duty to be paid, the department has also warned the firms of legal action in case of non-compliance.

MUMBAI FIRM TOLD TO PAY Rs 5.83 LAKH

Citing an instance of the gross underpayments made by toll gate operators towards Stamp Duty, a source said a contractor had just paid B100 as Stamp Duty instead of paying B5,83,200 on the agreement entered into with NHAI. The Deputy Commissioner of Stamps and District Registrar, Belagavi, has issued the Mumbai-headquartered company a notice, ordering it to pay the remaining B5,83,100 within two weeks of receipt of the notice.

