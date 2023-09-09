Cauvery water: BJP leaders reach KRS dam, slam government for not protecting Karnataka's interests

By Express News Service

MYSURU: BJP on Friday protested against the state government for its failure to manage water resources, while asking it to stop the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The government’s failure to present its case effectively and exposing violations by Tamil Nadu, which has increased the irrigation area three-fold, forced Karnataka to release water. That increased the threat of water scarcity in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and other towns, said BJP leaders during their visit to the KRS Dam.

An 11-member BJP team, led by former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, visited the dam. They said the dam has 13 tmcft of water, while the state needs 18.5 tmcft to meet drinking water needs. Knowing that monsoon is not normal this year, the government should have held the irrigation consultative meeting in June, instead of August, and filled the tanks. That water could have been used to help farmers take up agricultural activities. The meeting in August was held after Tamil Nadu filed a petition seeking the release of water, they said.

BJP has decided to reach out to farmers and people of the Cauvery basin for the government’s failure to file a review petition on time, they said.

Bommai said irrigation officials stopped releasing water from KRS on Friday, knowing that the BJP team was inspecting the dam. The government failed to make its stand clear before the Cauvery Water Management Authority and had to release 62 tmcft of water instead of 37 tmcft to Tamil Nadu. But CM Siddaramaiah claims that the government has released 10,000 cusecs against TN’s demand of 24,000 cusecs per day, he added. “We are not for politicising the Cauvery issue. We had to take up the cause as the government failed to protect farmer’s interests,” he added.

He said the government has given water to Tamil Nadu for Kuruvai crops for political reasons. There is no clarity between the CM and DyCM DK Shivakumar on the issue, he alleged. Former Minister R Ashoka criticised the government for not allowing the media along with the BJP team, fearing that they would expose authorities, he added.

