Christian Development Corporation soon: CM Siddaramaiah

Published: 09th September 2023 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the state government will soon establish “Christian Development Corporation” for the welfare of the community members. He spoke after participating in a function to mark the annual St Mary’s Feast here.

Siddaramaiah said that he had announced the setting up of the corporation in the budget he presented a few months ago. “We will establish it soon. A sum of Rs 100 crore will be earmarked for it,” he added.

The government will appoint a prominent member of the community as chairperson of the corporation, he said. Siddaramaiah said there is no space for hatred in the name of caste and religion. But some people are trying to make hatred part of the country’s culture.

Stating that no religion preaches hatred, he said some people are trying to divide society in the name of religion. “We will not allow any form of moral policing,” he added.

He said that his government will consider the demand to name Shivajinagar Metro station after St Mary.

