Congress has lost moral right to remain in power: BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Friday said Congress has lost the moral right to continue in power and BJP will fight against the government’s anti-people policies. He said the party leaders will start a statewide tour from Kolar on September 16.

Addressing BJP workers during the protest demonstration against the State Government’s alleged anti-farmer policies, Yediyurappa said corruption in the government is rampant and BJP leaders will fight against it across Karnataka. He appealed to the people to join the BJP’s fight.

On Friday, BJP leaders protested in Bengaluru and other district headquarters. Yediyurappa said farmers are unable to use irrigation pump sets as the government is not providing even 3 hours of power to them and all irrigation projects have been stopped.

“Around 180 taluks in Karnataka are facing drought and people are not getting clean drinking water. There is a shortage of fodder. The government, however, is still dilly-dallying in declaring drought,” he added.

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai said the government has deceived people in the name of guarantee schemes, which have not been implemented effectively.

LAW EQUAL FOR ALL: Dr G Parameshwara

HUBBALLI: Hitting out at the BJP for accusing the State Government of oppressing their right to protest, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has said the law of the land is equal for all and whoever tries to break it, action will be taken. On BJP’s allegations of corruption against the government, he said, “Let them protest... but people have taught them a lesson. If they fail to realise it, voters will once again teach them a lesson in the LS polls.”

