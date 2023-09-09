'JD(S) proved they are 'b-team' of BJP': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

By PTI

HUBBALI: Taking a dig at JD(S) for entering into an understanding with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while questioning the regional party's secular credentials, alleged that it doesn't have any ideology and would do anything for the sake of power.

He also said that his statement calling the JD(S) as BJP's 'b-team', is hence proved. "I had called JD(S) as BJP's b-team, and it has been proved now. JD(S) people used to get angry at me when I called them B-team," Siddaramaiah said.

The Karnataka CM further stated that even when call themselves Secular -- Janata Dal (Secular) -- they have joined hands with BJP.

It proves that they don't have any ideology and that for the sake of power, they will do anything.

"The BJP will have an understanding with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told media yesterday.

As part of the poll understanding, the JD(S) will contest four Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

The BJP swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka by winning 25 seats, while an independent (Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya) backed by it won one seat.

The Congress and JD(S) won one seat each.

