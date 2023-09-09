Home States Karnataka

Karnataka High Court reserves order on Prajwal Revanna’s plea

Justice K Natarajan reserved the order after hearing the arguments of the senior counsels representing Prajwal and the petitioner Devaraje Gowda, on the interlocutory application filed by the former.

Published: 09th September 2023 06:41 AM

Prajwal Revanna

Prajwal Revanna. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Friday reserved the order on JDS leader Prajwal Revanna’s plea seeking a stay on the September 1 order declaring his election as Member of Parliament from Hassan null and void for indulging in corrupt practice, till he files an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the verdict.

While Prajwal’s counsel pointed out the provisions of law for the stay of the order till the filing of the appeal, Gowda’s counsel submitted that the order could not be stayed as already it was communicated to the Lok Sabha. After hearing the arguments, the court said that the order would be pronounced on Monday or Tuesday.  

