Home States Karnataka

No fresh probe into Sowjanya case: Karnataka High Court

Recently, the Special Court for CBI cases acquitted Santhosh Rao, the accused, and stated that the case be placed before the acquittal committee for taking action against errant officials.

Published: 09th September 2023 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Representational image of Karnataka High Court. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Girish Bharadwaj and three others seeking a court-monitored fresh investigation into the brutal rape and murder of Sowjanya in Dharmasthala.

Orally observing that the order of acquittal of the accused cannot be challenged by way of PIL, the court said that aggrieved parties --parents of the victim or the investigating agency -- can file an appeal against the acquittal of the accused. Sowjanya, a minor, was raped and murdered on October 9, 2012, in Belthangady police limits in Dakshina Kannada.

Initially, the case was investigated by the local police and later handed over to the CBI. Recently, the Special Court for CBI cases acquitted Santhosh Rao, the accused, and stated that the case be placed before the acquittal committee for taking action against errant officials.

The petitioners stated that the real culprits involved in this gruesome case still roam free and this has resulted in trauma and probable danger to more innocent lives. They also stated that the case has become a matter of public importance. Protests are being held across the state for a fresh probe. There is a need for the court’s interference to safeguard the interests of the public at large.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PIL Girish Bharadwaj Rape Sowjanya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp