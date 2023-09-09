No fresh probe into Sowjanya case: Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Girish Bharadwaj and three others seeking a court-monitored fresh investigation into the brutal rape and murder of Sowjanya in Dharmasthala.

Orally observing that the order of acquittal of the accused cannot be challenged by way of PIL, the court said that aggrieved parties --parents of the victim or the investigating agency -- can file an appeal against the acquittal of the accused. Sowjanya, a minor, was raped and murdered on October 9, 2012, in Belthangady police limits in Dakshina Kannada.

Initially, the case was investigated by the local police and later handed over to the CBI. Recently, the Special Court for CBI cases acquitted Santhosh Rao, the accused, and stated that the case be placed before the acquittal committee for taking action against errant officials.

The petitioners stated that the real culprits involved in this gruesome case still roam free and this has resulted in trauma and probable danger to more innocent lives. They also stated that the case has become a matter of public importance. Protests are being held across the state for a fresh probe. There is a need for the court’s interference to safeguard the interests of the public at large.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Girish Bharadwaj and three others seeking a court-monitored fresh investigation into the brutal rape and murder of Sowjanya in Dharmasthala. Orally observing that the order of acquittal of the accused cannot be challenged by way of PIL, the court said that aggrieved parties --parents of the victim or the investigating agency -- can file an appeal against the acquittal of the accused. Sowjanya, a minor, was raped and murdered on October 9, 2012, in Belthangady police limits in Dakshina Kannada. Initially, the case was investigated by the local police and later handed over to the CBI. Recently, the Special Court for CBI cases acquitted Santhosh Rao, the accused, and stated that the case be placed before the acquittal committee for taking action against errant officials.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The petitioners stated that the real culprits involved in this gruesome case still roam free and this has resulted in trauma and probable danger to more innocent lives. They also stated that the case has become a matter of public importance. Protests are being held across the state for a fresh probe. There is a need for the court’s interference to safeguard the interests of the public at large.