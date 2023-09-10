AAP flays BJP, Cong over delay in Palike polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking a dig at BJP and Congress for not putting an elected body in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said September 10 will mark the third year without a council in the civic body. It said both national parties were using the ward delimitation process to delay elections to the urban local body.

Satish Kumar, AAP’s Bengaluru district president, on Saturday attacked Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, saying he has been promoting the Brand Bengaluru initiative without an elected body. “Elected corporators are an integral part of the city. So is Brand Bengaluru. However, the government has not shown any interest in holding an election. Without a council, Brand Bengaluru will have no meaning,” said Kumar.

Party leaders also opined that the government should clear possible hurdles before issuing the final notification of ward delimitation and ward reservation based on the Bhaktavatsala Commission. They also noted that the issue of potholes, bad roads and sewage leakage have resurfaced post rains and the absence of an elected BBMP council and proper functioning of ward committees are a reason for all these.

They said the government was claiming that nearly 70,000 suggestions were collected for Brand Bengaluru but there was no clarity about the feedback received.

