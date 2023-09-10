CM Siddaramaiah rules himself out of PM race  

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: After some Kuruba leaders pitched for Siddaramaiah as Prime Minister, the Chief Minister ruled himself out from the race, but underlined that in democracy, anybody can rise to that position and cited the example of PM Narendra Modi. Kuruba leaders H Vishwanath and HM Revanna and his other followers said they believe Siddaramaiah is the only leader who can challenge Modi and help Congress bag more seats. Asked if he has any interest in national politics, he said on Saturday, “I have no such interest. I am not going to enter national politics”.

However, adding intrigue to his response, he added, “In a democracy, anyone can become PM. Modi became a PM directly from Gujarat CM”. Siddaramaiah said that the State Government has sought time from the prime minister’s office to discuss Cauvery, Mahadayi, Upper Krishna, Mekedatu and other issues pertaining to Karnataka, but PMO has not responded.

The government is ready to launch the Mahadayi project, he said, but the forest and environmental clearances are yet to come from the Centre. The State Government has also requested the Centre to revise the guidelines for providing relief to drought-declared areas, but the Centre is yet to respond, he said. On farmers protesting against frequent power outages, he said since there was rainfall deficit in August, power consumption has increased manifold.

He said measures are being taken to supply electricity by purchasing it from outside. On a possible JDS-BJP alliance, he said, “I stand vindicated when I had earlier stated that JDS is BJP’s B team. JDS, which is a secular party, has now tied up with communal BJP.” JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda had said that he would not join hands with other parties, but it is now proven that the JDS leaders will do anything for power, he said.

