Home States Karnataka

CM Siddaramaiah rules himself out of PM race  

Siddaramaiah said that the State Government has sought time from the prime minister’s office to discuss Cauvery, Mahadayi, Upper Krishna, Mekedatu and other issues pertaining to Karnataka, but PMO has

Published: 10th September 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah speaks during an interview in Bengaluru, April 21, 2023.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: After some Kuruba leaders pitched for Siddaramaiah as Prime Minister, the Chief Minister  ruled himself out from the race, but underlined that in democracy, anybody can rise to that position and cited the example of PM Narendra Modi. Kuruba leaders H Vishwanath and HM Revanna and his other followers said they believe Siddaramaiah is the only leader who can challenge Modi and help Congress bag more seats. Asked if he has any interest in national politics, he said on Saturday, “I have no such interest. I am not going to enter national politics”.

However, adding intrigue to his response, he added, “In a democracy, anyone can become PM. Modi became a PM directly from Gujarat CM”. Siddaramaiah said that the State Government has sought time from the prime minister’s office to discuss Cauvery, Mahadayi, Upper Krishna, Mekedatu and other issues pertaining to Karnataka, but PMO has not responded.  

The government is ready to launch the Mahadayi project, he said, but the forest and environmental clearances are yet to come from the Centre. The State Government has also requested the Centre to revise the guidelines for providing relief to drought-declared areas, but the Centre is yet to respond, he said.  On farmers protesting against frequent power outages, he said since there was rainfall deficit in August, power consumption has increased manifold.

He said measures are being taken to supply electricity by purchasing it from outside. On a possible JDS-BJP alliance, he said, “I stand vindicated when I had earlier stated that JDS is BJP’s B team. JDS, which is a secular party, has now tied up with communal BJP.” JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda had said that he would not join hands with other parties, but it is now proven that the JDS leaders will do anything for power, he said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Mahadayi Cauvery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp