Home States Karnataka

Hariprasad targets Siddaramaiah, says CM let down Dalits, OBCs

However, he thanked Siddaramaiah for not inducting him into his cabinet, indirectly playing into the hands of the BJP which also did not want him to be a minister.

Published: 10th September 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad (File photo| EPS)

Senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and MLC BK Hariprasad, who was denied a cabinet berth, on Saturday made a scathing but veiled attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleging that the latter has let down the Dalits, minorities and Other Backward Classes after assuming power.

However, he thanked Siddaramaiah for not inducting him into his cabinet, indirectly playing into the hands of the BJP which also did not want him to be a minister.

Hariprasad, indirectly referring to Siddaramaiah, alleged that the latter had met BJP patriarch LK Advani and dined with him to join the saffron party for which BJP leaders M Venkaiah Naidu and Arvind Limbavali were witnesses. “I have not done anything like that for power,” he quipped.

He sent a message to the Congress high command that if the party continues to ignore OBCs, Adivasis, Dalits and minorities by depending on Siddaramaiah, it will have to bear the brunt in the 2024 LS polls. 

‘CM post tactfully denied to Parameshwara’ 

Hariprasad raised the issue of Dalit CM and said the post was tactfully denied to Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara although he deserved it. He was speaking at a convention of Billavas, Edigas, Namdharis and OBCs organised here under the leadership of Ediga community’s seer Pranavananda Swamiji. “The BJP had thanked the CM for not making me a minister. But now, I too from this platform thank him for not inducting me into his cabinet. If I was given a ministerial berth, I would not have met you (community members at the convention). Do not be under the illusion that I will be made minister or CM,” Hariprasad said.

He said that he will consider this (his non-induction into the state cabinet) as an opportunity to organise and strengthen the backward communities. Exhorting the community members to unite, he said that their presence is not restricted to Karnataka alone. They are spread across the country. They are in large numbers in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Orissa and Chattisgarh under different names.

Hariprasad, who was recently made a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, devoted most of his speech to attack Siddaramaiah. “You cannot reach the stature of former CM Devaraj Urs by just boarding the car used by him. You have to implement his ideas. You cannot be a Samajwadi just by wearing dhoti, khaki shorts and a Hublot wristwatch,” he said.

“Every now and then he (CM) takes Urs’ name, but did not consider his (Urs’) grandson Suraj Hegde for the MLC post despite my recommendation to him being a screening committee member,” he alleged.
During elections, many promises were made to leaders from Other Backward Classes, Dalits and minorities. But after coming to power, they were not even considered for nominations to government boards and corporations. KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi was denied the DCM’s post, Hariprasad said. Interestingly, Hariprasad was all praise for President Droupadi Murmu. He said she is a role model for the OBCs.

Siddaramaiah refused to comment on Hariprasad’s remarks as the latter had not mentioned his name. Meanwhile, Home Minister G Parameshwara said, “I thank BK Hariprasad for admiring me. Many people say that in my admiration. Ultimately, the party high command took the call and made Siddaramaiah CM and DK Shivakumar DCM.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hariprasad Dalits Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp