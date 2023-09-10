JDS-BJP alliance still at initial stages, says HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that discussions regarding his party and the BJP contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together are still at initial stages. His statement comes a day after BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa said that both the parties have reached an understanding and JDS will contest in four seats in Karnataka. Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy said that there was no discussion on seat-sharing between the two parties.

“A decision in the interest of the state will be taken later,” Kumaraswamy said. He was replying to reports of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda meeting top BJP leaders, including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JD Nadda, in New Delhi recently. “Yeddiyurappa has spoken about the alliance for which I am grateful to him”, Kumaraswamy said.

He indirectly sent out a message that he is not averse to BJP and the alliance is imminent. Asked if Deve Gowda has given his consent to the alliance, he replied saying, “Wait and watch”. On Congress leaders claiming that a JDS-BJP alliance in the future will not bother them, Kumaraswamy said, “They are shaken inside. The situation now is different from what it was in the run-up to the Assembly elections. Congress leaders are so intoxicated with power that they were talking about finishing off JDS and are poaching our leaders,” he added. He said the Congress government in the state was already facing anti-incumbency.

According to sources, there could be some clarity on the alliance at a JDS workers’ convention to be held in Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds on Sunday.

Meanwhile, KPCC president and DyCM DK Shivakumar said, “Earlier, Gowda and Kumaraswamy had said that they will fight alone. Where did their words and ideology go now? The media should question this.”

BENGALURU: JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that discussions regarding his party and the BJP contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together are still at initial stages. His statement comes a day after BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa said that both the parties have reached an understanding and JDS will contest in four seats in Karnataka. Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy said that there was no discussion on seat-sharing between the two parties. “A decision in the interest of the state will be taken later,” Kumaraswamy said. He was replying to reports of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda meeting top BJP leaders, including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JD Nadda, in New Delhi recently. “Yeddiyurappa has spoken about the alliance for which I am grateful to him”, Kumaraswamy said. He indirectly sent out a message that he is not averse to BJP and the alliance is imminent. Asked if Deve Gowda has given his consent to the alliance, he replied saying, “Wait and watch”. On Congress leaders claiming that a JDS-BJP alliance in the future will not bother them, Kumaraswamy said, “They are shaken inside. The situation now is different from what it was in the run-up to the Assembly elections. Congress leaders are so intoxicated with power that they were talking about finishing off JDS and are poaching our leaders,” he added. He said the Congress government in the state was already facing anti-incumbency. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to sources, there could be some clarity on the alliance at a JDS workers’ convention to be held in Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds on Sunday. Meanwhile, KPCC president and DyCM DK Shivakumar said, “Earlier, Gowda and Kumaraswamy had said that they will fight alone. Where did their words and ideology go now? The media should question this.”