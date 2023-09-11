Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru Bandh: Cabs, autos, pvt buses to stay off road

Members of the federation are confident that the bandh will be successful as this time the drivers have campaigned among their community not to take their vehicles out. 

Published: 11th September 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Private bus seen parked at Kalasipalyam bus stand as the private vehicle drivers called on bundh in Bengaluru.(Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)

Private bus seen parked at Kalasipalyam bus stand as the private vehicle drivers called on bundh in Bengaluru.(Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   All those who depend on private buses, cabs and autos for their commute on Monday will be affected as more than 7 lakh vehicles will remain off the road. As the private school and van operators have also extended their support to the bandh, many schools have declared a holiday on Monday.

With the support of 36 private transport unions, the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations have called for a Bengaluru bandh from Sunday midnight to Monday midnight demanding the state government to fulfil their various demands - including compensation for the loss of revenue because of the roll-out of the Shakti scheme, providing tax exemption to private bus operators, regulating private app-based ride-hailing aggregators Ola and Uber, banning Rapido bike taxis and others.

The nominated president of the federation Nataraj Sharma told TNIE “The private transport sector in Karnataka is under distress and has been severely hit after the rollout of the Shakti scheme. We have lost over 40 per cent of the revenue to the scheme. Private vehicles will remain off-road from Sunday midnight till Monday midnight.” 

Government should fulfil our demands and we not rest till then, Sharma said. He said that if the government do not budge then they will have to call for a state-wide bandh and take up other measures. 
On Monday, the federation has planned for a mega rally starting from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station to Freedom Park, where they will sit in a day-long protest. Members of the federation are confident that the bandh will be successful as this time the drivers have campaigned among their community not to take their vehicles out. 

Recommended detours

1. From RR Junction, towards Krishna Flour Mill, and towards Malleswaram to Khodays Circle

2. From Goodshed Road, towards G T Road via Sangolli Rayanna Circle, to Okalipuram and onwards to Sujatha Theatre

3. From Anand Rao Circle, towards Old JDS Office Road and continue to Seshadripuram Road 

4. From Mysuru Bank Circle, towards Palace Road, to the Maharani Junction underpass, towards Basaveshwara Circle

Avoid the following routes

KG Road 

Sheshadri Road

GT Road

Roads near Freedom Park & Majestic Bus Stand

Plan travel accordingly: BIAL 
Bangalore International Airport Limited on Sunday asked the passengers to plan their travel according, in the wake of the Bengaluru bandh. In a social media post on X, BIAL said “Due to the one-day Bengaluru bandh protest on Sep 11, all modes of public transport will be impacted. Passengers are advised to 
plan their travel to and from the airport.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru bandh compensation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp