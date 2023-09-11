Home States Karnataka

BMTC adds 4,000 trips to help public  

BMTC maintained that the additional trips will be based on the demand and added that the bus staff and the Sarathi patrol force will be on rounds monitoring the demand.

Published: 11th September 2023 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

BMTC bus

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   In the wake of the Federation of Karnataka Private Transport Association calling for a bandh on Monday, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will be operating additional buses.

The bus corporation will be operating 4,000 additional trips from Kempegowda bus stand, K R Market, Shivajinagar to areas like Kadugodi, Sarjapura, Attibele, Anekal and other areas.

They also announced that 100 additional buses WILL operate to Kempegowda International Airport. “BMTC is operating 5,601 buses with a total of  57,450 trips daily. As various private cab, auto and other private vehicle associations have called for a strike, BMTC will be operating additional buses to provide uninterrupted transport service for the public,” said a press release.

BMTC will be operating 500 additional buses with over 4,000 trips from major bus stations such as Kempegowda Bus Stand, K.R.Market and Shivajinagar Bus Stands to Kadugodi, Sarjapur, Attibele, Anekal, Bannerghatta/Jigani, Harohalli, Bidadi, Tavarekere, Nelamangala, Hesaraghatta, Doddabalapur, Devanahalli, Bagalur, Channasandra, Hoskote and Outer Circle 

BMTC maintained that the additional trips will be based on the demand and added that the bus staff and the Sarathi patrol force will be on rounds monitoring the demand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMTC Bandh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp