BMTC adds 4,000 trips to help public  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of the Federation of Karnataka Private Transport Association calling for a bandh on Monday, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will be operating additional buses.

The bus corporation will be operating 4,000 additional trips from Kempegowda bus stand, K R Market, Shivajinagar to areas like Kadugodi, Sarjapura, Attibele, Anekal and other areas.

They also announced that 100 additional buses WILL operate to Kempegowda International Airport. “BMTC is operating 5,601 buses with a total of 57,450 trips daily. As various private cab, auto and other private vehicle associations have called for a strike, BMTC will be operating additional buses to provide uninterrupted transport service for the public,” said a press release.

BMTC will be operating 500 additional buses with over 4,000 trips from major bus stations such as Kempegowda Bus Stand, K.R.Market and Shivajinagar Bus Stands to Kadugodi, Sarjapur, Attibele, Anekal, Bannerghatta/Jigani, Harohalli, Bidadi, Tavarekere, Nelamangala, Hesaraghatta, Doddabalapur, Devanahalli, Bagalur, Channasandra, Hoskote and Outer Circle

BMTC maintained that the additional trips will be based on the demand and added that the bus staff and the Sarathi patrol force will be on rounds monitoring the demand.

