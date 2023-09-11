Home States Karnataka

Five die in road accident in Karnataka

Out of eight injured people five have been admitted to Chitradurga District Hospital and Three are being treated at Challakere General Hospital.

Photos from the site of the crash. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Five passengers died (2 people on the spot, 3 at Challakere, Chitradurga Hospitals) and 8 passengers suffered injuries in an accident between a KKRTC bus and a truck near Gollahalli Gate, of Hiriyur taluk on NH-150A between Hiriyur to Challakere on Monday. 

Dead identified as Ravi (23) resident of Maski in Raichur, Narsanna(5) resident of Manvi in Raichur, Paravtamma (53) resident of Bengaluru, Mabamma (35) w/o Hussain. Another body is yet to be identified said Superintendent of Police Dharmender Kumar Meena.

According to the passengers, the KKRTC driver was speeding and driving the bus in a rash and negligent manner. Prima facie he attempted to overtake slow moving Lorry, in which the left side of the bus was completely damaged. 

Hiriyur police have registered a complaint and are investigating the incident.

