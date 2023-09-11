HD Deve Gowda confirms he met PM Modi, Amit Shah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda here on Sunday confirmed his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to forge an alliance between JDS and BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Defending the move, Gowda said it was inevitable to save the regional party and to ensure a better future for the state.

For years, JDS had maintained a distance from the saffron party to protect its secular credentials.

Making the announcement at the JDS rally at Palace Grounds, the 91-year-old party patriarch said his son and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will further discuss seat-sharing arrangements with the BJP top brass. “For some days, there was talk (in political circles) about me calling on the PM and Shah. Yes, it is true that I met them and explained the situation in the state and our party’s strengths,” Gowda said.

Will campaign for the alliance candidates on a wheelchair: Gowd

“BJP needs the support of JDS in Vijayapura, Raichur and Bidar and also in Chikkamagaluru-Udupi seat. BJP, meanwhile, has its own presence in Tumakuru, Ramanagara and Kolar districts,” Deve Gowda claimed to have told the top duo in BJP. Gowda said he would campaign for the alliance candidates in a wheelchair and hoped that the people of the state would save the regional party.

He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah does not have any moral right to question his secular credentials. “Was he not a member of the Kannada Kavalu Samithi during the Ramakrishna Hegde government that was supported by BJP MLAs? He (Sddaramaiah) is not competent to question me. A few are talking about the ethics of the new alliance. There is no secret about who I met in Delhi. But I can analyse which leaders of the state who talk about morality have high morality.

However, I have no interest in hurling personal abuses. What can I achieve by doing so at 91,” he maintained. Gowda, who had claimed in 2006 that he was opposed to Kumaraswamy forming an alliance government with BJP, on Sunday defended his political heir, saying it was a decision that would help save the party. He said Modi had asked Kumaraswamy to resign as chief minister of the Congress-JDS coalition government in 2018.

“Modi had said he would make Kumaraswamy chief minister for a longer term, like he did with Nitish Kumar (of JDU) in Bihar. HD Revanna was also present when Kumaraswamy met the PM. But, because of me, Kumaraswamy politely rejected Modi’s offer,” Gowda claimed.

Kumaraswamy attacked the Congress government, saying it is looting the state to fund the I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has been given a target to collect Rs 2,000 crore from builders. He said a new political chapter will begin in the state against the misrule of the Congress government.

“Congress is boasting as if they have already won 25 Lok Sabha seats. But we, the alliance, will checkmate them and break the party leaders’ ego,” he said. “In 2006, I formed a government with the BJP against the will of Deve Gowda. Today, I am making an alliance with his consent. The reason for not handing over power to BJP in 2006 was the conspiracy of Congress. Some leaders within BJP also did not want the government,” he said.

Both JDS and BJP have links with Janata Parivar as they were born out of the struggle of Jayaprakash Narayan against the Emergency, he said. He attacked the Siddaramaiah government for not taking action against Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE), despite the House committee headed by the then law minister TB Jayachandra filing a report that over 14,000 acres of farmlands had been acquired illegally to implement the Bengaluru Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor project. he alleged. JDS state president CM Ibrahim, core committee chairman GT Devegowda and others were present.

BSY: No talks on alliance yet

Bengaluru: Former CM BS Yediyurappa, who on Friday confirmed that the BJP and JDS alliance deal was sealed as JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday said that no talks were held on the alliance as the PM was busy. “Modi was busy with other things. Maybe talks will be held tomorrow or the day after. There has been no discussion so far,” he said. P4



