Kanugolu to be named adviser to Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sunil Kanugolu, the poll strategist of the Congress party, will be appointed as the adviser to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with the rank of a cabinet minister. Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said the appointment order will be issued soon. Kanugolu is said to have played an important role in the Congress’ thumping victory in the polls. He helped the party set narratives against the BJP government.

Sources also said that the party’s State unit has decided to take his assistance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The party has set a target of winning 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

In the 2019 LS polls, the Congress faced a crushing defeat and won just one seat. After its stupendous performance in the Assembly elections, the Congress is keen to maintain its winning momentum in the state.

