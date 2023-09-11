Home States Karnataka

Kanugolu to be named adviser to Karnataka CM

Sources also said that the party’s State unit has decided to take his assistance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.  The party has set a target of winning 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Published: 11th September 2023 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Sunil Kanugolu. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sunil Kanugolu, the poll strategist of the Congress party, will be appointed as the adviser to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with the rank of a cabinet minister. Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said the appointment order will be issued soon. Kanugolu is said to have played an important role in the Congress’ thumping victory in the polls. He helped the party set narratives against the BJP government. 

Sources also said that the party’s State unit has decided to take his assistance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.  The party has set a target of winning 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

In the 2019 LS polls, the Congress faced a crushing defeat and won just one seat. After its stupendous performance in the Assembly elections, the Congress is keen to maintain its winning momentum in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Kanugolu Congress CM Siddaramaiah Poll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp