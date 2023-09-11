Kolar MP, BJP district chief booked for preventing forest encroachment drive

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Kolar BJP MP S Muniswamy and district BJP president Dr Venugopal were booked, while 15 others were arrested for preventing forest department officials from carrying out an encroachment clearance drive at Naramakalahalli and Palya villages on Saturday.

Three FIRs have been registered based on complaints filed by forest officials and the driver of the earthmover. The cases have been filed for attempt to murder, obstructing government officials from carrying out their duty and Forest Act, said Kolar SP M Narayan.

Muniswamy is the prime accused in two cases, while Venugopal is the second accused, sources said. Tight security arrangements have been made at the spot. In the meantime, two sisters tried to commit suicide by drinking a pesticide, alleging that their family members, who were innocent, were falsely booked and arrested. Among them, Shyamalamma is a former APMC president. Both were shifted to Srinivasapura Government Hospital, where they are said to be out of danger.

Muniswamy, who visited the hospital, said the Congress government is working against the interests of farmers and destroying their crops. The affected farmers have grant certificates, RTCs and other relevant documents to show that they have been in possession of the lands for the last 40 years. All political leaders, irrespective of their party affiliations, should protest against the injustice meted out to farmers, he added.

Muniswamy said he met senior party leader BS Yediyurappa and apprised him of the issue. Other party leaders too were informed, he added. Over the last few days, the forest department has taken up a drive to clear encroachments in hundreds of acres of forest land. When Muniswamy visited the spot on Saturday, a group of angry villagers damaged the windshield and glass panes of the earthmovers.



