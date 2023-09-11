Last date to block CET seats extended by 2 days: Karnataka Education Authority

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Education Authority (KEA) has extended the dates for the selection of colleges, payment of fees and reporting to colleges for those who have secured seats in the second round seat allotment through the Common Entrance Test (CET). This comes as a relief for students and parents who were in a fix with the tight deadline.

Addressing students’ problems, the KEA, late on Saturday evening announced the two-day extension, for candidates who have secured seats in the second round seat allotment for Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy, BSc (Nursing) and more.

KEA said late Saturday evening that the exercise of choices by candidates is extended up to September 11, 11:59 pm, where the students have to choose between the four options they are given. Further, the payment of fees only by Choice-1 or Choice-2 candidates has been extended till September 13 until banking hours.

Ramya S, Director, KEA in the release said, “Choice-1 candidates can download their admission orders up till September 13, and report to the colleges by September 14, 5:30 pm.” Earlier, KEA after collecting the challans on September 8, Friday, had set a tight deadline of September 11 for students to pay the fees and complete the process, which had parents worried, since Saturday and Sunday were bank holidays, and Monday was the deadline for all processes.

