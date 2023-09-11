Home States Karnataka

Last date to block CET seats extended by 2 days: Karnataka Education Authority

Further, the payment of fees only by Choice-1 or Choice-2 candidates has been extended till September 13 until banking hours.

Published: 11th September 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Admission, Seats, University admission

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

 BENGALURU: The Karnataka Education Authority (KEA) has extended the dates for the selection of colleges, payment of fees and reporting to colleges for those who have secured seats in the second round seat allotment through the Common Entrance Test (CET). This comes as a relief for students and parents who were in a fix with the tight deadline.

Addressing students’ problems, the KEA, late on Saturday evening announced the two-day extension, for candidates who have secured seats in the second round seat allotment for Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy, BSc (Nursing) and more. 

KEA said late Saturday evening that the exercise of choices by candidates is extended up to September 11, 11:59 pm, where the students have to choose between the four options they are given. Further, the payment of fees only by Choice-1 or Choice-2 candidates has been extended till September 13 until banking hours.

Ramya S, Director, KEA  in the release said, “Choice-1 candidates can download their admission orders up till September 13, and report to the colleges by September 14, 5:30 pm.” Earlier, KEA after collecting the challans on September 8, Friday, had set a tight deadline of September 11 for students to pay the fees and complete the process, which had parents worried, since Saturday and Sunday were bank holidays, and Monday was the deadline for all processes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KEA CET college seats admission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp