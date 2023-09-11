Neglecting BS Yediyurappa led to BJP’s poll defeat: Renukacharya

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: After its loss in the assembly elections, the BJP is now approaching former chief minister BS Yediyurappa to revive the party before the Lok Sabha elections, former minister MP Renukacharya said here on Sunday.

He spoke to the media during his visit to the residence of former MLA Gurusiddana Gowda, who was expelled from the party. “Yediyurappa is the indisputable leader of the party and built the party from scratch in Karnataka by bringing all sections of society together. But he has now been sidelined in a planned manner, which led to the BJP’s defeat in elections,” Renukacharya said.

Expressing anguish on the expulsion of Gowda without even a show cause notice, he said the BJP had cited “anti-party activities” during the assembly elections. “If people who built the BJP are expelled, where will the party stand in future,” he asked.

Taking a dig at the BJP leadership, he said that those who spoke against Yediyurappa were neither given any notice nor was action initiated against them and that Yediyurappa is the only person who can steer BJP to a bright future.

“Those who cannot even win Gram Panchayat elections have taken charge of the BJP and the result is before us,” he alleged. Renukacharya reiterated that he wants to contest the parliamentary elections from the Davanagere constituency and said that if he doesn’t get the ticket, he will take the next course of action after speaking to his followers.

He said that Ravikumar, son of Gurusiddana Gowda, is also an aspirant for the BJP ticket from the Davanagere parliamentary constituency, hence, Gowda was expelled. Renukacharya said he would soon be visiting former MLA Madal Virupakshappa.

Kateel did what he said

Recalling an audio clip of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel saying that former CMs BS Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar, and former minister KS Eshwarappa will be politically finished, he said whatever Kateel had said had come true. “He has done what he said,” Renukacharya said.



