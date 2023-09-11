No relief to JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna as Karnataka HC dismisses his plea seeking stay on verdict

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday dismissed the application filed by JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna seeking the stay for the order declaring his election as Member of Parliament of Hassan constituency as null and void for indulging in corrupt practice.

Prajwal moved the high court with an interlocutory application seeking stay for the order, till he files the appeal in supreme court against the verdict delivered on September 1.

Justice K Natarajan pronounced the order which was reserved after hearing the arguments of the senior counsels representing Prajwal and the petitioner Devaraje Gowda, on the interlocutory application.

While Prajwal's counsel pointed out the provisions of law for the stay of the order till the filing of the appeal, Gowda's counsel submitted that the order could not be stayed as already it was communicated to the Lok Sabha.

The court declared Prajwal's election as MP as null and void given the charges of corrupt practices are proved regarding non-disclosure of material facts, wrong disclosure of the value of the properties and income from the business, evading taxes, proxy voting, exorbitant expenditures than the limit prescribed and wrong acceptance of nomination paper by the Returning Officer.

