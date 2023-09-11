State BJP leaders have no say in BJP-JDS pact?

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as there is talk of a BJP and JDS alliance to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together in Karnataka, confusion prevailed within the BJP on Sunday. Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who on Friday had confirmed that the deal was sealed as JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday said that no talks were held on the alliance as the PM was busy.

“Modi was busy with other things. Maybe talks will be held tomorrow or the day after. There has been no discussion so far. We will wait and see. As I said earlier the alliance had not taken shape, now too, I maintain that the idea of the alliance has not taken any shape. Everything will be decided by Modi and Shah,” he said. Yediyurappa had earlier said Shah had agreed to spare four seats to JDS and expressed happiness over the alliance as it would help it win 25-26 Lok Sabha seats.

Sources said the BJP think tank has already decided to go with the alliance and JDS has been following the advice of RSS, which also held deliberations on the move. It is not clear whether the consent of state BJP leaders, including Yediyurappa’s, was taken for the alliance. There is confusion because of a lack of communication between state and central party leaders. Chances of BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh also having a say on the alliance cannot be ruled out, they added.

The BJP national leadership is putting together a strategy, not depending on state leaders. Seat sharing in a few select seats of north Karnataka and south is part of this plan. Fielding one or two BJP leaders as JDS candidates in Old Mysuru is also part of the strategy, for which there is opposition from a section within BJP, a source said. But Yediyurappa’s volte-face is unexplainable.

One of his aides and former minister MP Renukacharya, who met Yediyurappa on Sunday, has continued his attack against a section of BJP leaders, including Santhosh. “Those who are sitting in the state BJP office cannot even win gram panchayat polls,” he said. Meanwhile, Yediyurappa is lobbying for the state president post for his son and Shikaripura MLA BS Vijayendra, who said in Shivamogga on Sunday that party workers want him to become the party state president.

Final decision on alliance not made yet: Ravi

Former minister CT Ravi on Sunday said the final decision has not been made about the BJP-JDS alliance for the 2024 General Election. He said the final decision regarding the matter will be made by the BJP’s high command and all members are expected to adhere to its directive. He told reporters on Sunday that he came to know about the issue only through media reports. “If a final decision is made, it will certainly be announced, but for now, let us wait. I have seen what Yediyurappa and Kumaraswamy told the media. I do not have any official information about the alliance,” he said. Ravi exuded confidence that the high command’s decision would be based on thorough deliberations. “In the meantime, we are doing what is necessary to win in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. The final decision is left to senior leaders,” he said. Replying to a query if the BJP will benefit from the alliance, Ravi said some matters cannot be discussed publicly. When asked about the delay in appointing a leader of the opposition, Ravi said the BJP’s apex body has delayed making a decision for a genuine reason.

