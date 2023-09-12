Congress throws ‘Kamala Dal’ jibe at JDS; Kumaraswamy hits back  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The JDS and the ruling Congress were involved in a political slugfest over the JDS-BJP alliance talks. “He (HD Kumaraswamy) had said that he would dissolve the party if he lost the election, but now he is going to dissolve “secularism”. Better if the name of Janata Dal is changed to “Kamala Dal”! The INC Karnataka posted on ‘X’.

“The state Congress, after hearing the talk of the JDS-BJP alliance, is in a frenzy and is wringing its hands, as bewildered that it cannot win even a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections. It has also been distorting the statement of HD Kumaraswamy about the dissolution of the party and also the truth,” the JDS hit back.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy alleged that the Congress guarantees are having a negative impact on a section of people, including taxi and autorickshaw drivers.

“The severity of the ‘side effect’ of state @INCKarnataka government guarantees is hitting the people. Inequality and bias in the distribution of government facilities have created anarchy. As a result of the unscientific, half-baked ‘Shakti’ project, the private traffic system has been destroyed today,” he posted on ‘X’. “The government should consider the demands of the private transport unions with humanity, keeping prestige aside...,” he added.

