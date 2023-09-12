‘Disgruntled’ Hariprasad embarks on Karnataka tour

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress MLC BK Hariprasad, who has been sulking after being kept out of the Siddaramaiah cabinet, has launched a statewide tour. On Saturday, he made a scathing but veiled attack on CM Siddaramaiah at the Ediga community’s convention at Palace Grounds here. The community’s religious head Pranavananda Swamiji organised the event for Hariprasad where he stated that he would unite and mobilise the Backward Classes for what is politically due to them.

On Sunday, Hariprasad attended a mass marriage function at Talabala in Koppal district. There, he attacked Malur MLA KY Nanjegowda, a supporter of Siddaramaiah, even as the MLA warned that he would complain to the Congress brass against him (Hariprasad) for his remarks against the party and the CM. “He (the MLA) is a scamster. Let him first come clean. Let him complain against me,” Hariprasad said.

When his attention was drawn to BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statement that the Siddaramaiah government will collapse in three months, Hariprasad hit back stating that the saffron party is day-dreaming. “There is no bickering in our party. We have internal democracy, which is why I am speaking openly,” he said.

Meanwhile, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said, “Hariprasad is a senior leader who is closely associated with the party’s state leaders and the high command. The matter will be settled at that level,” he added.

Interestingly, DyCM DK Shivakumar did not react to Hariprasad’s statements.

According to sources, unless the party's high command intervenes, Hariprasad will continue his state tour mobilising various sections of society against Siddaramaiah. Meanwhile, Industries Minister MB Patil said the party is taking note of Hariprasad’s attack on the CM. It will take action against him at an appropriate time.

