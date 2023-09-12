Home States Karnataka

Even my corpse will not join BJP: CM Siddaramaiah

Asserting that ‘One Nation, One Election’ is not practical, he said, “The Karnataka results have shattered the hopes of BJP and has made them think of ‘One Nation’ One Election’... “  

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Reiterating that he is always against communal politics and political parties with communal agenda, CM Siddaramaiah on Monday said that even his corpse will not join the BJP.  

On JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy’s statement that Siddaramaiah had once knocked on the doors of the BJP, the CM said, “Since the beginning, I have always fought against communalism and communal parties. If I am in power or not, it does not matter... but there is no compromise with any communal leaders or parties.”

“I might have met BJP veteran LK Advani once and even met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. That does not mean I have compromised with my ideology. Kumaraswamy to protect his family politics is trying to join hands with BJP,” the CM said.

