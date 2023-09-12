Five killed, eight injured in bus-truck collision near Bidar-Chamarajnagar highway

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Five passengers died and eight sustained injuries in an accident between a KKRTC bus and a truck near Gollahalli Gate of Hiriyur taluk on the Bidar-Chamarajnagar NH-150A on Monday.

The deceased are identified as Ravi (23) and Narsanna (5) from Raichur; Paravatamma (50) from Bengaluru, Mabamma (35) and Ramesh (28), said Superintendent of Police Dharmender Kumar Meena. Out of the eight injured, five have been admitted to the Chitradurga district hospital and three are being treated at Challakere General Hospital.

Passengers stated that the KKRTC driver was rash and overspeeding. Prima facie, he attempted to overtake a truck, thereby crashing into it. The bus was on its way to Bengaluru from Raichur when the accident occurred. The bus hit the truck at the rear.

Superintendent of Police Meena said the police department usually identifies black spots and takes corrective measures to overcome them in case of road accidents. However, in the present accident, the road was straight and the accident had nothing to do with black spots.

Meanwhile, the bus driver has been taken into custody for investigation. Aymangala police registered a complaint and are investigating the incident.



