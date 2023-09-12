Karnataka foresters yet to treat injured jumbo Bheema

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The forest department is yet to continue its operation to treat 40-year-old Bheema, the elephant that was severely injured in a tussle.

Unable to walk due to severe pain, the elephant was sighted standing at the same spot in a coffee estate near Alur for a couple of days. It may be recalled that the forest department had undertaken an operation to tranquilise Bheema in order to treat it, during which Venkatesh, the sharpshooter, was killed by the already injured elephant. The incident took place on August 31, and since then the injured elephant has been awaiting treatment.

Meanwhile, the forest department has allegedly stopped its operation of treating the pachyderm after the incident. Now, locals are urging the department to treat the injured elephant and have also shared its pictures on social media.

According to DCF Mohan Kumar, the department is planning to start the operation to treat the elephant. The villagers are also frustrated with elephants continuously destroying standing crops in parts of Magge Rayarakoppalu in Alur taluk and parts of Hettur in Sakleshpur.

HASSAN: The forest department is yet to continue its operation to treat 40-year-old Bheema, the elephant that was severely injured in a tussle. Unable to walk due to severe pain, the elephant was sighted standing at the same spot in a coffee estate near Alur for a couple of days. It may be recalled that the forest department had undertaken an operation to tranquilise Bheema in order to treat it, during which Venkatesh, the sharpshooter, was killed by the already injured elephant. The incident took place on August 31, and since then the injured elephant has been awaiting treatment. Meanwhile, the forest department has allegedly stopped its operation of treating the pachyderm after the incident. Now, locals are urging the department to treat the injured elephant and have also shared its pictures on social media.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to DCF Mohan Kumar, the department is planning to start the operation to treat the elephant. The villagers are also frustrated with elephants continuously destroying standing crops in parts of Magge Rayarakoppalu in Alur taluk and parts of Hettur in Sakleshpur.