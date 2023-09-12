Home States Karnataka

Karnataka foresters yet to treat injured jumbo Bheema

The villagers are also frustrated with elephants continuously destroying standing crops in parts of Magge Rayarakoppalu in Alur taluk and parts of Hettur in Sakleshpur.

Published: 12th September 2023 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

elephant

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The forest department is yet to continue its operation to treat 40-year-old Bheema, the elephant that was severely injured in a tussle. 

Unable to walk due to severe pain, the elephant was sighted standing at the same spot in a coffee estate near Alur for a couple of days. It may be recalled that the forest department had undertaken an operation to tranquilise Bheema in order to treat it, during which Venkatesh, the sharpshooter, was killed by the already injured elephant. The incident took place on August 31, and since then the injured elephant has been awaiting treatment. 

Meanwhile, the forest department has allegedly stopped its operation of treating the pachyderm after the incident. Now, locals are urging the department to treat the injured elephant and have also shared its pictures on social media.

According to DCF Mohan Kumar, the department is planning to start the operation to treat the elephant. The villagers are also frustrated with elephants continuously destroying standing crops in parts of Magge Rayarakoppalu in Alur taluk and parts of Hettur in Sakleshpur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bheema elephant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp