Karnataka government's two-day meeting to discuss drought, development

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has called for an important meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday to take up important issues challenging the state, especially drought and development. All deputy commissioners, chief executive officers, district ministers, chief secretary, additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries will take part.

“We will discuss drought and other important development issues,’’ said Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge seconded it as an important meeting.

Regarding drought, some experts have suggested that the government wait until September-end, when the final picture will become clear, as some areas have received rain during the month. The government has said guidelines need to be changed because if the farming community needs to benefit, norms will have to be eased.

On September 15, the government is expected to focus on issues related to the Home Department, where police officers from across the state are expected to participate.

