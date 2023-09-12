Some demands impossible to meet; Will resolve woes: Karnataka CM,  Deputy CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU, MYSURU: While Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar admitted that the Shakti scheme has hit the business of private transport operators and assured to resolve their issues, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that their demand to bear the loss they are suffering owing to the scheme cannot be fulfilled.

Shivakumar, who was addressing reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, said that the Shakti scheme has hit private bus operators. He assured us to take care of the problems faced by private bus owners. The KPCC chief also added that the government is aware of the problems faced by autorickshaw drivers and they will find a solution. He further said that threatening the government or causing inconvenience to the public is not a good development. “We will listen to their woes and give solutions. Shakti scheme has helped a lot of women,” Shivakumar added. He said drivers of private cab aggregators taking part in the bandh seem to be politically motivated.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramiah said private transporters’ demand cannot be met by the State Government. The CM said that in a democracy one cannot be stopped from protesting. “We have heard the woes of private transport operators. They have explained to us that due to Shakti scheme, they are incurring losses. They are asking us to bear this loss, this is such an impossible demand. We cannot fulfil this demand of theirs,” he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP slammed the Congress State Government. The BJP Karnataka handle of ‘X’ has posted that though private operators were warning that they were going to call for a protest, the State Government did not bother to listen to them. “Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has told the media that they need Rs 360 crore to repay private transporters and they do not have funds for the same. The Congress government has funds to give to one family, to woo their party's high command. But to give money to the poor, the government does not have funds,” it stated.

BENGALURU, MYSURU: While Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar admitted that the Shakti scheme has hit the business of private transport operators and assured to resolve their issues, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that their demand to bear the loss they are suffering owing to the scheme cannot be fulfilled. Shivakumar, who was addressing reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, said that the Shakti scheme has hit private bus operators. He assured us to take care of the problems faced by private bus owners. The KPCC chief also added that the government is aware of the problems faced by autorickshaw drivers and they will find a solution. He further said that threatening the government or causing inconvenience to the public is not a good development. “We will listen to their woes and give solutions. Shakti scheme has helped a lot of women,” Shivakumar added. He said drivers of private cab aggregators taking part in the bandh seem to be politically motivated. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramiah said private transporters’ demand cannot be met by the State Government. The CM said that in a democracy one cannot be stopped from protesting. “We have heard the woes of private transport operators. They have explained to us that due to Shakti scheme, they are incurring losses. They are asking us to bear this loss, this is such an impossible demand. We cannot fulfil this demand of theirs,” he added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, the BJP slammed the Congress State Government. The BJP Karnataka handle of ‘X’ has posted that though private operators were warning that they were going to call for a protest, the State Government did not bother to listen to them. “Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has told the media that they need Rs 360 crore to repay private transporters and they do not have funds for the same. The Congress government has funds to give to one family, to woo their party's high command. But to give money to the poor, the government does not have funds,” it stated.