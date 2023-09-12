Two JDS MLAs of Kalyana Karnataka object alliance with BJP 

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Two JDS MLAs of Kalyana Karnataka region have raised objections to the JDS top brass forging an alliance with the BJP, and contest the Lok Sabha elections on a seat-sharing basis and oppose the misrule of the Congress in the state.

Gurmitkal MLA Sharangouda Patil Kandakur and Devadurga MLA Kariyamma expressed dissatisfaction over the decision of party leaders to form the alliance. Kandakur and Kariyamma are the only two JDS MLAs to be elected from the Kalyana Karnataka region, comprising seven districts and 41 constituencies.

Speaking to the media in Yadgir on Sunday, Patil said he had fought the Congress and BJP in the assembly elections, and people had blessed him. “What answer should I give my voters?” he asked.

“If the alliance is forged only for the Lok Sabha elections, it is alright, though it affects the party’s prospects of growing strong.”

Patil said many MLAs have a similar opinion, but clarified that he would abide by the party decision. He had remained absent at the JDS state-level meeting on Sunday, citing personal reasons.

Kariyamma said senior leaders might have taken the decision to make the base strong for the Lok Sabha elections. It would be difficult to get more seats if JDS goes it alone, she felt. Kariyamma clarified that there would be no compromise with the Congress or BJP in her constituency.

Former minister Bandeppa Kashampur, a close associate of former CM HD Kumaraswamy, defended the decision to forge an alliance with BJP. Bandeppa told TNIE that party supremo HD Deve Gowda, who had always opposed such an alliance, has given the green signal. “Understand how much mental agony he and the party might have experienced with the Congress. Due to a conspiracy, Kumaraswamy had to step down as chief minister. The alliance will benefit both parties, and dissatisfaction among a few MLAs will be ironed out,” he said.

