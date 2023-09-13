Bitcoin scam: SIT searches houses of accused in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sleuths of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the multi-crore Bitcoin scam searched the houses of three accused, including hacker Sri Krishna alias Shriki, on Tuesday. Police sources said that five locations belonging to the accused persons - Shriki, Suneesh Hegde and Prasidh Shetty - were searched on Tuesday, after obtaining search warrants from the court.

Shriki’s residence in Jayanagar, Hegde’s house in Sanjaynagar and Shetty’s house in Sadashivanagar were among the five places searched, sources added. It is learnt that the police have seized five laptops, four mobile phones and Rs. 14 lakh in cash during the search operation.

“The seized digital devices will be subjected to cyber forensic tests as part of the probe,” a source added.In July, the State Government had formed SIT to conduct a detailed investigation into the Bitcoin scam. After taking over the probe, the SIT, in August, had filed a complaint against the previous investigation officers of the case in the CCB accusing them of tampering with the evidence.

