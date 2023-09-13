Home States Karnataka

BSY tells Rahul to apologise for remarks

Referring to the Congress government in Karnataka, former CM Sadananda Gowda said, “I have never seen such a government that has become anti-people within three months of coming to power.”

Published: 13th September 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Former CMs Basavaraj Bommai, BS Yediyurappa and DV Sadananda Gowda and BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel inaugurate a party office-bearers meeting at the party headquarters in Bengaluru on Tuesday |

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former CM and BJP Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday questioned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his alleged comments recently.

“Rahul should tender an apology because he spoke about Hindutva from foreign soil,” Yediyurappa alleged, adding, “He (Rahul) said the government’s popularity has declined, and it is being accused of failing on all fronts.” 

BJP leaders said a statewide political tour will begin from Kurudumale from September 18.

Referring to the Congress government in Karnataka, former CM Sadananda Gowda said, “I have never seen such a government that has become anti-people within three months of coming to power.”

Both BJP leaders were speaking to the media after a meeting of party office-bearers in Bengaluru on Tuesday.  

“In just 100 days, Siddaramaiah’s government has lost popularity. It has failed on all fronts. People should be made aware of the anti-people policies of this government. The government has misused funds of SC/ST communities and done injustice to them,” he added.    

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai reiterated that he had said that the fight should be against the mismanagement of the Congress government, including drought and failure in governance. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa congress Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp