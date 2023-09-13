BSY tells Rahul to apologise for remarks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former CM and BJP Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday questioned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his alleged comments recently.

“Rahul should tender an apology because he spoke about Hindutva from foreign soil,” Yediyurappa alleged, adding, “He (Rahul) said the government’s popularity has declined, and it is being accused of failing on all fronts.”

BJP leaders said a statewide political tour will begin from Kurudumale from September 18.

Referring to the Congress government in Karnataka, former CM Sadananda Gowda said, “I have never seen such a government that has become anti-people within three months of coming to power.”

Both BJP leaders were speaking to the media after a meeting of party office-bearers in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

“In just 100 days, Siddaramaiah’s government has lost popularity. It has failed on all fronts. People should be made aware of the anti-people policies of this government. The government has misused funds of SC/ST communities and done injustice to them,” he added.

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai reiterated that he had said that the fight should be against the mismanagement of the Congress government, including drought and failure in governance.

