Congress cracks whip, decides to send notice to BK Hariprasad

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking note of the senior leader and MLC BK Hariprasad’s remarks against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Congress central leadership has decided to issue notice to him seeking an explanation within 10 days.

“The Congress president has received a complaint of violation of party discipline by Shri B.K Hariprasad, MLC and Permanent Invitee to Congress Working Committee. He is accused of criticizing the Chief Minister Shri Siddaramaiah publicly and sharing the dais with BJP and YSR Congress Party leaders at a Backward Class conference at Bengaluru on 9th September, 2023,” Tariq Anwar, Member Secretary-DAC (Disciplinary Action Committee), stated in a release.

The matter was referred to the DAC and the committee has decided to serve a show cause notice on him asking him to explain his conduct within 10 days, said Anwar, who is also AICC General Secretary. On September 9, Hariprasad had hit out at Siddaramaiah without taking his name.

In a veiled attack against the CM, the party MLC had stated that some people wearing a Hublot watch cannot claim to be a Samajwadi and one cannot become Devraj Urs by sitting in his car.

On Monday, Industries Minister MB Patil had stated that party leadership has taken note of Hariprasad’s remarks and action will be taken.

