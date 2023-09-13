Home States Karnataka

Congress cracks whip, decides to send notice to BK Hariprasad

The matter was referred to the DAC and the committee has decided to serve a show cause notice on him asking him to explain his conduct within 10 days, said Anwar, who is also AICC General Secretary.

Published: 13th September 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking note of the senior leader and MLC BK Hariprasad’s remarks against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Congress central leadership has decided to issue notice to him seeking an explanation within 10 days.

“The Congress president has received a complaint of violation of party discipline by Shri B.K Hariprasad, MLC and Permanent Invitee to Congress Working Committee. He is accused of criticizing the Chief Minister Shri Siddaramaiah publicly and sharing the dais with BJP and YSR Congress Party leaders at a Backward Class conference at Bengaluru on 9th September, 2023,” Tariq Anwar, Member Secretary-DAC (Disciplinary Action Committee), stated in a release.

The matter was referred to the DAC and the committee has decided to serve a show cause notice on him asking him to explain his conduct within 10 days, said Anwar, who is also AICC General Secretary. On September 9, Hariprasad had hit out at Siddaramaiah without taking his name.

In a veiled attack against the CM, the party MLC had stated that some people wearing a Hublot watch cannot claim to be a Samajwadi and one cannot become Devraj Urs by sitting in his car.

On Monday, Industries Minister MB Patil had stated that party leadership has taken note of Hariprasad’s remarks and action will be taken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah BK Hariprasad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp