Karnataka HC to govt: Try flextime for schools to ease traffic snarls

The stakeholders may also provide suggestions regarding flexible hours of working or other ways to ease traffic, the court said.

Published: 13th September 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday suggested to the state government to explore the possibilities of easing traffic in the city by asking the education secretary to call a meeting of representatives of private and government schools, school bus operators, and parents’ associations to discuss revision of school timings.

Similarly, the court asked the secretary of industries and labour to call meetings of representatives of associations of industries, factories, industrial organisations, and chamber of commerce to discuss revision of working hours of their employees to ease traffic in the city.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order after hearing a public interest litigation filed by Samarpana Cultural and Social Organisation regarding widening of Ballari Road from BDA Junction to Mekhri Circle.

“We appreciate that the state government permitted the participation of experts in the field... We permit the government to proceed further and to take appropriate steps already initiated to ease traffic and also consider the suggestions of petitioners and directions issued by the court,” they observed.

