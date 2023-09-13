Karnataka: Man kills wife, attacks in-laws, injures SP

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Kolar Superintendent of Police M Narayan, his gunman and another policeman were injured while trying to arrest a man who killed his wife, attacked his father-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law at Nambi Halli, five km from Srinivasapura, on Tuesday afternoon.

Central Range Inspector-General of Police BR Ravikanthe Gowda said that a dispute between Nagesh (50), a mutton stall owner, and his wife Radha is the reason for the attack. A case between them is pending in court. On Tuesday afternoon, Nagesh went to Radha’s house and assaulted her with a sharp weapon, killing her on the spot. He then attacked his father-in-law Muniyappa, who is battling for his life at hospital.

Nagesh also attacked Radha’s sister and her husband. Enraged by this brutal attack, people of the village rushed to the spot and tried to assault Nagesh. Seeing the crowd, Nagesh entered a house and locked himself inside. When some in the crowd attempted to attack Nagesh, policemen resorted to a mild lathicharge.

Meanwhile, Narayan rushed to the spot and warned Nagesh to surrender. But Nagesh threatened to blow himself up by setting ablaze a gas cylinder inside the house. When Nagesh was not willing to surrender, people attempted to enter the house again. But policemen thwarted their attempt.

Soon, policemen lobbed tear gas shells through a window and broke open the door to nab Nagesh. When Narayan, his gunman and some policemen entered the house, Nagesh attacked them. Immediately, policemen opened three rounds of fire at Nagesh. He was shifted to hospital with bullet injuries. Narayan and other policemen are being treated in a hospital. Their condition is stable, Ravikanthe Gowda said.

