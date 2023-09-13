Karnataka: Minister Sudhakar booked under atrocities Act

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Planning and Statistics D Sudhakar is in the dock with Yelahanka police registering an FIR against him following a complaint by a woman alleging assault and atrocity by him over a land dispute.

While three FIRs based on complaints and counter-complaints have been registered, the minister denied the allegations against him.

The dispute is related to a piece of land bearing survey No 108/1 at Gandhinagar, KHB Colony, Yelahanka.

In her complaint filed on Sunday, Subbamma alleged that Seven Hills Developers and Traders, of which Sudhakar is a director, had fraudulently got a sale deed from her family for the said land. Civil cases are still pending before the city civil court and the high court in this connection. She alleged that on Saturday, Sudhakar, Srinivas G, Bhagyamma and 40 others trespassed into the land and demolished the compound wall and sheds there.

After learning this, Subbamma and others rushed to the spot and objected to the demolition of the compound wall and the sheds there. But the trespassers allegedly assaulted her daughter Asha, besides passing casteist slurs against them.

Based on the complaint, the police booked Sudhakar, Srinivas, Bhagyamma and others under various Sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the IPC.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sudhakar defended himself stating that the land belonged to Seven Hills Developers and Traders. He claimed that the land was purchased long ago legally and he had not seen the complainant or her family members for the past six months.

Will summon both parties soon: Police

The minister’s son, Suhas Sudhakar, also a director of Seven Hills Developers & Traders Pvt Ltd, filed a complaint on Saturday saying the 1.33-acre plot belongs to the firm and it was purchased legally through a sale deed executed on September 24, 2021. The firm constructed a wall around the land later.

“When work was going on at the plot on Friday, 10 persons started creating trouble,” he stated in his complaint. Based on it, the police registered an FIR against 11 persons.

After the registration of FIR against the minister, another FIR was filed against eight people following a complaint by a woman staffer of the firm. She alleged that eight persons molested her and her colleague at the plot. Police booked eight people for assault, outraging the modesty of a woman and other charges. DCP (North-East) BM Laxmi Prasad said police would summon both parties soon to produce documents related to the land before taking action.

Oppn leaders seek Ministers's arrest

Bengaluru: In the wake of an FIR being registered against Planning and Statistics Minister D Sudhakar, the Opposition BJP and JDS has demanded that he be dropped from the Cabinet and arrested. While senior BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda said Sudhakar should be immediately arrested JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy if the CM has any respect for Dalits and his post, he should not keep the minister in his cabinet. He should be sacked immediately.

