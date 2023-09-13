Karnataka to decide on drought-affected taluks on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the southwest monsoon continuing to play truant in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the State Government will decide on declaring drought-hit taluks in the Cabinet sub-committee meeting to be held on Wednesday. He said this while chairing a meeting on drought which was attended by deputy commissioners and chief executive officers of zilla panchayats, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Earlier in the week, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had said that the State Government had identified 62 taluks as eligible to be declared drought-hit according to the guidelines issued by the Union Government.

The CM said that the government has ordered for a drought survey in 83 taluks and a resurvey in 53 taluks and officials have been directed to complete the surveys by September 11.

“The Cabinet sub-committee meeting will take a decision based on the reports of these surveys on Wednesday,” the CM said, adding that the DCs, at present, have Rs 521.94 crore as grants to take up drought-relief works.

Siddaramaiah said that the State Government has already disbursed compensation to those affected by rains this year. He further warned the officials of action if they fail to ensure supply of clean water to villages.

Siddaramaiah told the officials to mitigate the drinking water crisis within 24 hours of being reported by supplying water through tankers. He also asked them to prepare an action plan for labourers.

“If there is shortage of fodder, officials should take steps to mitigate the crisis and ensure there is no inconvenience to farmers,” he added.

The CM also directed the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department to give grants to supply electricity and pumpsets for borewells. He said officials should try getting water from private borewells. He also said only if there is a need, new borewells should be sunk. Presently, there is 95 gram panchayats in 13 districts are facing water crisis where water is being supplied through tankers and private borewells, Siddaramaiah added.

