Raksha QR, an emergency response assistance, launched in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Highway Delite, a mobility services platform, launched Raksha QR, an emergency response assistance product, which in case of an accident can be used by bystanders to scan the accident victim’s vehicle’s ‘RakshaQR’ and report it to their family, police and hospital.

“Bystanders can report the accident to the victim’s family member through a call that will be connected over a virtual number, keeping the privacy of both the informer and the victims’ family member. After an accident is reported, Highway Delite takes the location input and their backend call centre team informs the nearest hospitals and police station, keeping victim’s personal details private,” said Rajesh Ghatanatti, founder of Highway Delite on Tuesday.

“In any road accident, the post-crash timely rescue is critical in ensuring lower fatality and property loss. In India, out of our current death toll of 1.5 lakh every year, nearly 50% of lives can be saved if the accident victims get timely in the golden hours” he said.

RakshaQR code enables vehicle owners to add their personal information including blood group, vehicle insurance, medical insurance and family emergency details. The product is priced at Rs 1 per day.

