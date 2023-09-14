Congress brought drought to Karnataka: BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka targeted the Congress government on drought, saying, “Congress has come — it has brought drought. Drought has gripped the state. Without even a drop of water, the state has begun to suffer.’’

The party has put up a big photograph of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with the background of a parched ground in the post on X.

Hitting back, Siddaramaiah’s supporters said, “When Modi was PM did we not get hit by Covid?’’

The BJP’s post came ahead of Siddaramaiah holding a meeting of deputy commissioners and zilla panchata CEOs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

CM’s supporters said, “BJP spoke cruelly when Siddaramaiah’s son Rakesh passed away. They got lambasted on social media, especially by Twitter users.’’

Congress leader HM Revanna said, “When Siddaramaiah took over in 2013, people complimented him saying rain had failed when BJP was in power and it poured after he took over. Let us not forget that in spite of their government at the Centre, monsoon has failed in large parts of the country. Within hours of putting up that post, it rained. No party should stoop to this level of insensitivity.’’

Brand guru Harish Bijoor said, “Politics is a cruel realm. It knows no boundaries. Anything and everything will be raked up in the run-up to General Elections 2024. In reality, every party does this. If you are in politics, you face it with a grin.”

